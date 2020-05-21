Venezuela Offers Help to US Congress to Investigate Failed Raid

Attorney General Saab pointed out that Silvercorp and former U.S. military personnel have not only "violated laws within Venezuela but also in the U.S. territory."

The Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives President Nancy Pelosi whereby the South American country offers its collaboration so that the lawmakers can make an exhaustive investigation about the failed raid against Venezuela.

"Our institution will do what is necessary for justice to be done and commits itself as necessary to collaborate as a sovereign power with any U.S. institution," Attorney General Tarek William Saab said.

The official said that the letter sent to Pelosi "has been received in formal terms" and that it provides "quality information about the events that have surrounded the so-called "Operation Gideon", the name given by the U.S. mercenaries to their failed raid.

Early this month, the Venezuelan government thwarted two maritime raids in which eight people died and 66 were arrested, including two former U.S. military personnel linked to contractor Silvercorp.

On May 12, the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Eliot Engel, asked President Donald Trump's administration for information about the attacks.

Trump himself has denied that his administration was involved in the attacks and stressed that if he ever decides to intervene in Venezuela, it would be with a military "invasion".

"If we ever did something with Venezuela it wouldn't be that way. It would be slightly different. It would be called an invasion," he said.

In the letter addressing Pelosi, the Venezuelan prosecutor explained that he appeals to the high values ​​of the supreme respect for the Constitution.

"We cannot but expect from you an exhaustive and transparent investigation for both nations and in coherence with international law."

"The evidence gathered shows links between Trump and the mercenary forces," the Bolivarian prosecutor mentioned.

Saab wondered whether U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliot Abrahams "were aware" of Silvercorp's operations and "had their approval or participation."

Likewise, he asked whether Silvercorp CEO Jordan Goudreau was in the meetings that took place months ago in which Colombia's President Ivan Duque, Trump, and the opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido participated.