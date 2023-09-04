Gabon: Brice Oligui Nguema Sworn in as “Transitional President”

A spokesman for Gabon's military rulers said on state TV that they had "decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea and air borders as of this Saturday".

On Monday, Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), was sworn in as Gabon's "transitional president" in the capital of Libreville.

A spokesman for Gabon's military rulers said on state TV that they had "decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea, and air borders as of this Saturday".

According to official statements, the ceremony was held at the presidential palace known as the "Renovation Palace."

Gabon's military names Gen. Brice Nguema as the Transitional Leader.



He said ousted President Bongo violated the constitution by seeking a third term.



He also said his illness was an issue that wasn't addressed.



"I solemnly and honorably undertake to do everything possible to achieve national unity. I swear." Nguema said before the constitutional judges.

Last Wednesday, a group of military officers appointed Nguema, commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard, to head the transition in the name of the CTRI after starting a coup earlier in the day following the announcement of the re-election of President Ali Bongo Ondimba by the national electoral body.

"In order to ensure continued respect for the rule of law, good relations with our neighbours and with all states around the world, and to promote the continuity of the State while demonstrating our firm determination to honour our international commitments, the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) has decided to reopen the land, sea, and air borders with immediate effect," says Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi.

The coup leaders said they had dissolved the nation's institutions, cancelled the election results, and closed the borders.