News > Cuba

A New Group of 159 Cuban Medical Professionals Arrive in Gabon

  • This morning, Gabon's Minister of Health, Dr. Guy Patrick Nguema Ndong, welcomed the 159 new Cuban health professionals who will join the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade in Gabon.

    This morning, Gabon's Minister of Health, Dr. Guy Patrick Nguema Ndong, welcomed the 159 new Cuban health professionals who will join the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade in Gabon. | Photo: Twitter/@CubaMINREX

Published 12 April 2021
A new cohort of 159 Cuban medical professionals arrived in the West African country of Gabon to join the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade that is currently providing services in the country, Cuba's Foreign Ministry informed on Monday.

The Minister of Health of Gabon Guy Patrick Nguema Ndong received the Cuban medical workers that will expand their work to all nine of the provinces compromising Gabon's national territory.

This group that arrived Monday is the largest of all the Cuban medical brigades to arrive in Gabon since the first cooperation deal signed between the two countries in the health field in 2004.

The brigade's work will be aimed at contributing to the broader medical care of the population and strengthening, together with Gabonese professionals, the level of health and life expectancy of the Gabonese people as a whole.

"Arrival of 162 Cuban health professionals as part of the operationalization of basic health departments in Gabon. 
Fifty-two specialists, 53 community health doctors, 50 specialized nurses, seven engineers (radiologists, biomedical and laboratory specialists)."

The two sister nations Cuba and Gabon, established diplomatic relations on March 26, 1974.

Since then, they have been developing positive bilateral ties and exploring the existence of considerable potentialities to be exploited for mutual benefit, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les-MS
