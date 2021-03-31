Cuban Foreign Minister: US Segregation and Racism Are Endemic

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the endemic segregation and racism that endures over time among the exclusionary US society.

"Eighty percent of Americans consider that in the U.S. there is discrimination against blacks, 76 percent against Hispanics and 70 percent against Asians," Rodriguez wrote in a message published Tuesday on his Twitter account, about a recent study by the Pew Research Center, a Washington D.C.-based think tank, which puts it this way.

The head of Cuban diplomacy regretted that "racism and segregation are endemic" in a society that for a long time since the creation of the U.S. has been excluding millions of people from that community conglomerate of racial groups that make up the U.S. population.

The survey, conducted in early March, indicates that nearly half of Americans (46%) perceive "a lot" of discrimination against African descent people. About three in ten believe there is a lot of discrimination against Hispanics (30%) and Asians (27%).

The survey was conducted before the March 16 shootings in the Atlanta metropolitan area, located in the state of Georgia, in which six of the eight fatal hate crime victims were Asian women.

Since last May, when the murder of African-descendant George Floyd by a white officer in Minneapolis came to light, consecutive cases of racism and racial discrimination, and police brutality have been in the eye of the storm in the media and American society.

Police brutality in the U.S., which is the sixth leading cause of death among young people of African descent, has drawn criticism from various civil rights organizations. Critics point out that the foundations of racism are inherent in the U.S. political system as part of the country's public institutions.