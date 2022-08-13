French President Signs Finland and Sweden to Join NATO

According to the Elysée Palace, Finland and Sweden will make a significant contribution to security on the old continent, a view not shared by Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron today signed his country's support for the accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a request validated by some twenty members of the bloc.

Macron endorsed the approval given in early August by the French Parliament to the demand of the two Scandinavian nations, which justify it with an alleged need to take defensive measures in the face of the military operation launched in February by Russia against Ukraine, considered by the West as an aggression.

In a statement, the Presidency claimed that the two European allies adopted a sovereign decision, "which will allow them to reinforce their security in the face of the current threat in their immediate neighborhood".

The French Parliament has ratified the accession protocols of Sweden and Finland to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly, wrote in an official document published Wednesday. https://t.co/IlVdfrF5Ff pic.twitter.com/oO9c66BHG7 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 3, 2022

According to the Elysée Palace, Finland and Sweden will make a significant contribution to security on the old continent, a view not shared by Moscow, which warned of the risks of such a step and attributed its actions in Ukraine to the objective of "demilitarizing" and "denazifying" a country which has become the spearhead of the West to extend NATO towards Eastern Europe.

At least twenty of the 30 members of the Alliance involved in several wars of aggression in recent decades have already ratified their support for the accession requested by Helsinki and Stockholm.