France Registers an Increase in COVID-19 Incidence Rate

In addition to COVID-19, bronchitis and seasonal influenza are also on the rise.

With 600 cases of COVID-19 per 100 000 population, the country more than doubles the incidence rate of the disease compared to last November.

In the last 24 hours, 65 509 infections were reported, while the average for the week is close to 80 000 cases, with an upward trend, according to the French Public Health agency.

The number of hospitalized patients exceeds 21 874, so at least 255 people were admitted on Thursday. However, the number of patients in intensive care is 1 182, 19 fewer than the previous day.

At least 94 additional deaths due to Covid-19-associated causes were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in France since the beginning of the pandemic to 159 611.

[#VirusDeLHiver] Afin de limiter la transmission de tous les virus de l’hiver, #COVID19, grippe et bronchiolite, le port du masque est fortement recommandé ��



Ensemble, restons prudents pic.twitter.com/ZcPRo3zEx8 — SantépubliqueFrance (@SantePubliqueFr) December 9, 2022

[Winter Viruses] In order to limit the transmission of all winter viruses, COVID19, flu and bronchiolitis, wearing a mask is strongly recommended. Together, let's stay safe.

In this regard, the French Health Minister, François Braun, appealed to "common sense and respect" from the population, encouraging vaccination compliance and mask use.