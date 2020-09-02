France Pressures Lebanon To Implement Modernizing Reforms

Europeans seek that the distribution of public office is not based on commitments to religious groups.

The Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon Mustapha Adib began consultations to form a new government amid international pressure to form his administration in less than six weeks.

During the commemorations for the centenary of the founding of Lebanon, France’s President Emmanuel Macron asked local authorities to "accelerate internal reforms."

On Monday, Libanon’s President Michel Aoun declared that his country will embark on the path towards secularization.

This task, however, will be difficult in a nation where the most important political positions are distributed according to the main religious confessions that coexist in the territory.

After finishing his first round of consultations with Lebanese politicians, Adib promised to create a technocratic cabinet with professionals who have stayed away from politics.

Il faut croire que macron impose un mauvais cheval aux Libanais / ici des habitants de #Beyrouth qui conspuent la venue du nouveau premier ministre #MustaphaAdib à Gemayzeh / la France doit cesser l’ingérence au #Liban #Lebanon #Beirut

Images Beirut observer pic.twitter.com/uyaSbsHRuP — Charli☀️�� (@CharliB97783485) August 31, 2020

The meme reads, "We have to believe that Macron is imposing a bad horse on the Lebanese. Here are some Beirutians bragging about the new Prime Minister Mustapha Adib in Gemayzeh. France must put an end to interference in Lebanon."

"We will start with a government that should be technical to restore confidence to the Lebanese and the international community," Diab said.

A similar experience failed during the administration of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who resigned after the August 4 blasts.

So far, the priority of the next cabinet headed by Adib seems to be the enactment of reforms that France has requested as a condition for the delivery of US$11 billion, an amount which could ease the worst economic crisis in the country in decades.