Four Killed in Colombia’s Eleventh Massacre in 2023

The eleventh massacre so far this year occurred on Sunday night in the neighborhood of El Santuario, located south of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced on Monday a new massacre that claimed the lives of four people, while six others were injured.

The attack occurred outside a public establishment in the El Santuario neighborhood, south of Barranquilla, when a group of assassins arrived on a motorcycle and one of them began to shoot indiscriminately, local sources reported.

Indepaz said the victims were identified as Reinaldo José Orozco Picalúa, who was a patrolman of the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police, Javier Andrés Guevara Correa, Ever José Lizama Melgarejo and Ronald José Zabala Sarmiento.

According to witnesses, the four victims died on the spot, while six other people were also injured, the Colombian institute added.

11 Masacres en 2023



�� Fecha: 30/01/23

�� Lugar: Barranquilla, Atlántico

�� Nº de Víctimas: 4 personas



➡️Cuatro personas fueron asesinadas en el barrio El Santuario, ubicado al sur de la ciudad de Barranquilla. El hecho ocurrió en un establecimiento público. pic.twitter.com/6op24cI2xE — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) January 30, 2023

11 Massacres in 2023. Date: 30/01/23. Location: Barranquilla, Atlántico. No. of Victims: 4 people. Four people were killed in the neighborhood of El Santuario, located south of the city of Barranquilla. The event occurred in a public establishment.

This is the eleventh massacre so far this year; as of January 30, 2023, massacres in Colombia have claimed the lives of 34 people, according to Indepaz data.

Last year, the institute recorded a total of 92 massacres in the South American country, with 300 victims up to December 31, 2022.

In 2022 there were 179 leaders killed, 70 267 victims of displacement; 37 peace signatories were killed, and 58 people were victims of landmines, according to Indepaz.