Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Will Join Fox News Media

In a statement Thursday, Pompeo said he intends "to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security."

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday he will join Fox News Media, the conservative news network controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, as a paid contributor.

Pompeo is the most recent former Trump administration official to join the network. Other high-level officials from the previous administration to join Fox in recent months include former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The company said Pompeo would offer his analysis across all Fox News platforms, including its business network, and that he will make his first appearance on Friday’s program FOX & Friends.

Pompeo, who before being named Secretary of State in 2018 was a congressman and director of the Central Intelligence Agency, is the most high-profile former Trump administration official to join Fox News since Trump left office in January.