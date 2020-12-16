US State Secretary Pompeo in Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

He hosted an indoor party to which 900 people were invited. The event was dedicated to the relatives of diplomats stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday went into quarantine after having been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said, adding that "the Secretary has been tested and is negative."

According to The Washington Post, Pompeo and his wife hosted an indoor party on Tuesday to which 900 people were invited. The event was dedicated to the relatives of diplomats stationed in places such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

Some 70 people had confirmed their attendance on Monday night, but even fewer showed up at the party in which there was a Santa Claus who walked among the tables and chatted with children.

CONGRATULATIONS: The US death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed 300,000, 18.6% of the global total. The U.S. is 4.25% of the global population; a catastrophic failure or leadership by a President who said, on Feb 26, “Within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” pic.twitter.com/tz1mUvDFmc — Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) December 14, 2020

Although the State Department asked attendees to respect epidemiological protocols, the party's photographs show some participants without masks.

In recent months, there have been dozens of COVID-19 cases in the White House, including President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic, with 16.7 million cases and 303,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.