On Tuesday, Moscow denounced that Ukrainian forces carried out sabotage at the Kakhovka dam, which caused flooding on both sides of the Dnieper River.

On Friday, Russian authorities confirmed that flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has left eight people dead so far.

New Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontiev confirmed that five cattle herders drowned while 41 other people were injured in his district.

Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo denounced that the Ukrainian bombings left two people injured and two dead, including a 33-year-old pregnant woman.

He also mentioned that over 5,800 people were evacuated from the flooded areas. Among them are 243 children and 62 people with disabilities.

Local media also reported the death of an 84-year-old woman, whose body was located after the water level dropped by about two meters.

On Tuesday, Moscow denounced that Ukrainian forces carried out sabotage at the Kakhovka dam. Ukraine, however, denies any involvement in this sabotage, which destroyed the dam's valves and caused flooding on both sides of the Dnieper River.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) pointed out that the destruction of the dam will bring serious consequences against agricultural production and energy security.