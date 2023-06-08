Russia Repels Ukrainian Attack in Zaporozhye

As a result of the two-hour fight, the Ukrainian Army lost 30 tanks, 11 armored infantry vehicles, and some 350 personnel, the Russian Defense Minister said.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that Russian forces repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army, which unsuccessfully tried to break through Russian defensive lines in four sectors of the Zaporozhye front.

"Around 01:30 Moscow time, the enemy tried to break through our defense with the 47th motorized brigade, made up of up to 1,500 people and 150 armored vehicles," he said.

"Russian military intelligence detected the enemy, against which a preemptive strike was dealt with artillery, aviation and anti-tank weapons," Shoigu pointed out, adding that the enemy fell back with heavy casualties.

As a result of the two-hour fight, the Ukrainian Army lost 30 tanks, 11 armored infantry vehicles, and some 350 personnel, the Russian Minister said.

"The enemy's reserves, specially prepared for this attack, did not meet their objective," Shoigu said.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian forces also tried to carry out offensive actions against the Russian troops. Similar to what happened today, those actions were not very successful.

"Yesterday the enemy lost 945 people, 33 tanks, 38 armored infantry vehicles, 3 Krab self-propelled artillery pieces and other weapons," the Russian minister recalled.