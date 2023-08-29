Five Dead After Two Migrant Boats Sink Off Greece

Greek authorities report increased arrivals of undocumented migrants and refugees this year compared to 2022.

On Monday, five people lost their lives as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greece's territorial waters in the Aegean Sea.

A woman died, while her child and another 35 passengers of a boat that sank off Samos island were rescued, according to an e-mailed press release of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

In a similar incident that occurred off Lesvos island, four people died when a boat carrying migrants sank. Eighteen people were rescued there.

The victims near Lesvos were an 11-month-old baby, an 8-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Greece's Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said.

"They make this kind of journey because they have no other choice."



The teams of @IFRC and @SOSMedIntl work tirelessly to rescue migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea. But more rescue means are needed.



��️ Hear from Ahmed Bentalha helping migrants aboard the Ocean Viking. pic.twitter.com/t77i3HUENr — IFRC Europe (@IFRC_Europe) August 28, 2023

Expressing his condolences for the loss of lives, the Greek official condemned "the smuggling networks and their associates in Turkey and Greece that continue to put in danger the lives of innocent people, including minors, for profit."

Greek authorities report increased arrivals of undocumented migrants and refugees this year compared to 2022 via the Aegean Sea or the land border with Turkey.

"On average we record 150-200 arrivals per day lately in the Aegean Sea," Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis told Greek national broadcaster ERT on Monday.

A total of 1,172 refugees and migrants were rescued at sea in 63 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug.20, the Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Ministry said.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 20 this year, the country registered 15,652 irregular arrivals, including 11,954 by sea, while in the entire last year, the total figure was 18,780, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

Greece has been at the forefront of the refugee and migrant influx into Europe since 2015, and hundreds have perished in the Aegean Sea in the past eight years.