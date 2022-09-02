Fighting in Northern Ethiopia Triggers Population Displacement

Rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need across northern Ethiopia remains critical," UN Officer Dujarric said

Fighting in northern Ethiopia, routing tens of thousands of people from their homes, challenges humanitarian relief delivery, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres.

"We and our partners continue to provide humanitarian aid in the north, including in Afar, where more than 31,000 people were reached with food," Dujarric pointed out, adding that over 8,000 people have received health services since Aug. 24.

Currently, Northernmost Tigray and the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara pay the heaviest toll in the country's north.

While the main road into Mekelle is impassable and UN Humanitarian Air Service flights into Tigray's capital grounded, blocking relief from outside the region, aid workers distributed 17 truckloads of fertilizers this week to support farmers within the region during the planting season.

The disruption failed to block humanitarians from distributing food assistance to more than 39,000 people in Tigray's Northwestern Zone since last week. The tens of thousands of people forced by conflict from their homes lived in the Yallo and Gulina districts, bordering Tigray, and Chifra district, bordering the Amhara region.

The situation is reported calm in Amhara's Dessie town following the movement of people arriving on Wednesday. A 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in several Amhara towns impacting the movement of people, limits access to emergency health services and commercial activities.

"We continue to call on all parties to the conflict to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing civilians to leave for safer areas... Rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need across northern Ethiopia remains critical," Dujarric said.