Ethiopian Government Accuses Rebel Group of Attacks in Amhara

Africa's second most populous country has seen a devastating conflict between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front since 2020.

On Wednesday, the Ethiopian Government Communication Service accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of launching new attacks across different areas in the Amhara region.

"The TPLF clique, which cannot survive without war, has launched an invasion in the direction of Wag, Wolkait and our border areas with Sudan (in the Amhara region)," it said, adding that "the TPLF has continued utilizing its worn-out human wave strategy that places children, youth, and the elderly people of Tigray as sacrificial lambs."

The invasion of Kobo and the surrounding areas in the eastern Amhara region by TPLF fighters "has not gone as the group planned" due to the concerted response effort of defense forces and the local communities.

The federal government, however, said while responding to attacks launched by the rebel group in various directions, it has not closed off the options for peace.

Last week, the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of resuming fighting. The TPLF, on the other hand, accused the federal government of starting the attack on its forces.

Humanitarian aid had been recently heading to the Tigray region after the Ethiopian government and the rebel forces agreed to a conditional cessation of hostilities and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into the region.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.