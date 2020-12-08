India: Farmers Mass Protest Modi's Liberalization Measures

On Tuesday, farmers protested new laws liberalizing agricultural markets after farm organizations called a nationwide strike, given inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Throughout India, farmers blocked roads and occupied railways, delaying hordes of people from getting to work and impeding fruits and vegetables from reaching markets.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana, next to New Delhi, have been leading the mobilization since November, setting up protest camps in and around the capital.

Gurwinder Singh, a 66-year-old farmer from Punjab, known as the breadbasket of India, said: “We will not allow the government to change the rules because they want to hurt farmers’ income by filling the pockets of big companies."

September's reforms liberalized regulations around the sale, pricing, and storage of produce, which have shielded farmers from an open and free market for decades.

Mandis, or state-run wholesale markets, are where most farmers sell the bulk of their produce, which benefit from floor prices.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims reforms will not impact farm incomes, and further talks between the government and farmers are to take place Wednesday.

In California this wknd, 10,000 Sikh Americans, allies & accomplices rose in solidarity to give voice to #PunjabiFarmers protesting in India. They declared: “No farmers, no food”—it was the largest protest by Sikh Punjabis on U.S. soil. This is what global solidarity looks like. pic.twitter.com/x4Agjj2au6 — Revolutionary Love (@RevLoveProject) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah invited leaders of protesting farmers’ unions for negotiations.

Farm leader Hanan Molla told reporters after the meeting that “Most likely, the government on Wednesday will give a written proposal about the likely amendments in the laws. Once we receive the proposals, we will examine them."

Users on various social media have expressed sympathy for the farmers’ movement among the Indian diaspora abroad. In recent days, thousands have protested in support of the farmers outside the Indian embassy in central London.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, protest sites around New Delhi have become camps, with entire families cooking and sleeping in the open. Sikh religious organizations have been providing them with face masks, water, and food.