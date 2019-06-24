Facebook Says 'No Evidence' Russia Meddled With Brexit Vote

"Much though I understand why people want to sort of reduce that eruption in British politics to some kind of plot or conspiracy - or some use of new social media through opaque means - I'm afraid the roots to British Euroscepticism go very, very deep."

Facebook’s Vice President for Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg told the BBC on Monday that the United Kingdom’s accusations that Russia meddled with the 2016 Brexit vote using their platform lacked evidence.

Clegg told the BBC that there is “absolutely no evidence” proving Russia had interfered with the 2016 national referendum using fake accounts on social media platforms like Facebook.

Clegg, who served as the UK’s Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015, said the company had conducted a thorough analysis of the data during the time frame of the elections and found no “significant attempt” to influence the outcome of the vote.

Furthermore, Clegg dismissed the claim that Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm, had influenced the vote’s outcome.

"Much though I understand why people want to sort of reduce that eruption in British politics to some kind of plot or conspiracy - or some use of new social media through opaque means - I'm afraid the roots to British Euroscepticism go very, very deep", he elaborated.

The Facebook VP added that opinions were most likely swayed by “traditional media”, rather than social media.

Russia has been accused of influencing the British people during the 2016 Brexit vote and meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia has vehemently denied these accusations.