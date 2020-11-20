FM Bruno Rodriguez Denies Alleged Cuban Intrusion in US Election

"In contrast to current U.S. State Department policy, Cuba does not interfere in the electoral process of other countries," Rodriguez twitted.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez described as "slander" and "false information" the accusations of alleged Cuban interference in the U.S. electoral process, made by the U.S President Donald Trump's campaign legal team.

"President Trump's representatives are mercilessly lying by spreading false information about alleged Cuban interference in U.S. elections. Pure slander. In contrast to current U.S State Department policy, Cuba does not interfere in the electoral process of other countries," Rodriguez twitted.

On November 19, the Trump administration's legal-team represented by Sidney Powell urged the U.S Justice Department (DOJ) to launch an investigation based on allegations that trained voting machines were used to manipulate the 2020 election results in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Powell reiterated that the development of voting systems with hidden capabilities to change or discard votes, as well as overlook ballot deficiencies, were originally ordered by Venezuelan authorities with the support of China and Cuba.

The Trump administration’s sanctions have further crippled Cuba’s economy already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in aid from struggling leftist ally Venezuela



The move comes as Donald Trump is trying to lock in the Cuban American vote in Florida

According to Powell, "communist money" was used to influence the elections and the electoral software was created by the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez (1999-2013).

Meanwhile, the manufacturers of the election machines, Dominion Voting Systems, denied any problems with their software and hardware, while the U.S. Infrastructure Security and Cybersecurity Agency stated that there is no evidence that "any voting system eliminated, lost, or changed votes or was compromised in any way."

As a result of the November 3 U.S. presidential election, Democratic candidate Jose Biden accumulated 306 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the election, but President Trump has not recognized the results and has filed lawsuits on the alleged vote count fraud.