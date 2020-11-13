Activists: Virtual Conference to Normalize US-Cuba Relations

Canadian and American solidarity activists will hold a virtual conference and concert this weekend to discuss and act upon the normalization of U.S.-Cuba relations.

Organized by Cuba solidarity groups, the event will begin on Friday evening with an online concert demanding an end to the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by Washington on the island nearly 60 years ago.

Tamara Hansen, executive member of the Canadian Network on Cuba (CNC) and one of the conference spokespersons, said the musical event would bring together artists from all fields and the three countries.

Among the concert participants are the Septeto Santiaguero, Grupo Moncada, Pablo Menéndez y Mezcla, Alexander Abreu, Rebel Diaz, Nancy Morejon, Telmary, Arturo O'Farrill, and other renowned musicians and poets.

The conference organizers report that on Saturday, the first session of the conference will take place, which will focus on the importance of complete normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba in a post-Trump scenario.

This segment of the virtual meeting will feature Cuba's ambassadors in Washington D.C., José Ramón Cabañas, and in Ottawa, Josefina Vidal, and Canadian Member of Parliament Niki Ashton and Minnesota State Senator Sandra Pappas.

The second session of the event will be held on the same day. It will focus on Cuba's leadership role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the island and many other countries through the Henry Reeve Internationalist Medical Brigade.

Speakers in that segment include Andy Coates, a physician from Albany, New York, who works in the treatment of patients with coronavirus; Dr. Samira Addrey, a graduate of the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) in Havana and program coordinator of IFCO/Pastors for Peace; and Alicia Jrapko, co-chair of the Cuba Nobel Prize Committee and the National Network on Cuba (NNOC).

