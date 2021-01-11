FBI Warns of Violent Pro-Trump Protests Before January 20th

Threats are expected in Washington D.C. as well as in major cities in all 50 states of the United States.

An armed rightwing group is planning a "major uprising" in Washington D.C. in the case that Donald Trump is removed from office using the 25th Amendment, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report obtained by a local ABC News affiliate.

Researchers have been told that if "Congress attempts to remove the President through the 25th Amendment, there will be a major uprising," according to the document.

The FBI also received information that pro-Trump extremists are calling for a "storm" in buildings and courts of the state, federal and local governments leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Armed protests are being planned in all 50 state capitals from January 16-20; and in the U.S. Capitol from January 17-20," again according to the report quoted by ABC News.

The news came when the U.S. House of Representatives filed impeachment articles against Donald Trump after the January 6 violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol.

In that context, the mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, asked the Department of Homeland Security on Monday to strengthen the security around the Capitol in preparation for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

#BREAKING | Violence outside the United States Capitol.

Donald Trump supporters try to break in and confront the police on the Capitol steps as Congress counts Electoral College ballots. pic.twitter.com/WgtIDeK6HP — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 6, 2021

Following last week's assault on Congress, the official sent a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, asking him to extend special security arrangements until January 24.

"We believe that the presidential inauguration on January 20 requires a very different approach than previous similar ceremonies because of the chaos, injuries, and deaths experienced in the U.S. Capitol during last Wednesday's insurrection episode," she said.

The assault by outgoing President Donald Trump supporters left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. Since then, Bowser has insisted on the importance of opening an investigation into the police response, which was called into question after what happened.

Bowser also requested that the FBI "present a file on possible threats and intelligence information on a daily basis" between January 11 and 24. She also recommended that the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense, and Justice, as well as Congress and the Supreme Court, implement a "federal-level security plan."