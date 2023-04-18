Extinction Rebellion to Intensify Its Protests in the UK

On Tuesday, environmental group Extinction Rebellion (ER) vowed to intensify its UK protests with "new and creative" strategies if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration continues to ignore demands to address the climate crisis.
"From today, the government is on notice," Extinction Rebellion spokesman Marijn van der Geer said at a press conference alongside representatives from Global Justice Now and Don't Pay UK.
Environmental defenders are calling on the Sunak administration to veto all new licenses, permits and funding for fossil fuel projects. They also demand the creation of emergency citizen assemblies to address fair and long-term solutions to environmental problems.
If the government does not meet these demands before next Tuesday, Extinction Rebellion "will create an unprecedented coalition" and intensify its campaigns, Van der Geer warned.
This "ultimatum" comes ahead of planned demonstrations by the environmental defenders in central London from next Friday to Monday.
Extinction Rebellion has made headlines in the media with actions such as the blockade of the port of Dover (2019) and the demonstrations during the G7 summit in Cornwall (in 2021).
Last year, the ER activists blocked traffic at many key points in and out of London, with four of them sticking to the chair of the Speaker of the House of Commons in protest demanding the creation of "citizens' assemblies."