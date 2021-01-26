Evo Morales Praises Cuba and Venezuela's Fight Against COVID-19

On Tuesday, former Bolivian President Evo Morales highlighted Cuba and Venezuela's selfless struggle to preserve human life from the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his Twitter account, Morales noted that "the Cuban Revolution will produce 100 (million) doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 and the Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela produces Carvativir, which neutralizes the symptoms of the disease."

He added that neither of the revolutions seeks profits but rather to fight for human life against the pandemic.

In his tweet, the former Bolivian president referred to the Cuban Government's recent announcement that it plans to produce 100 million doses of its Soberana 02 Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, which is also working on another product called Soberana 01.

Cuba has other vaccine candidates, named Mambisa and Abdala, developed by the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB).

La Revolución Cubana producirá 100 MM de dosis de su vacuna contra el coronavirus.

La Revolución Bolivariana de Venezuela produce Carvativir que sirve para neutralizar los síntomas de la enfermedad.

Ambas revoluciones no buscan el lucro, luchan por la vida contra la pandemia. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 26, 2021

In Venezuela's case, two days ago, President Nicolas Maduro said that the country would start mass production of a national drug against COVID-19 called Carvativir, which he described as a potent antiviral.

Maduro clarified that this Venezuelan product would also be available to the Bolivarian Alliance members for the Peoples of Our America and the world, since "here, we think of humanity."

Cuba and Venezuela are currently making progress in creating a Vaccine Bank to guarantee the immunization of people from the regional integration bloc.