Evo Morales Expresses Solidarity With Venezuela Amid US Attacks

The solidarity statements rejected the accusations of the U.S. Government against the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that with the most recent attack by the United States government against Venezuela, Washington intends to distract public opinion about the collapse of the country's health services in the face of Covid-19.

"The US is in a humanitarian crisis. The health services of its main cities are beginning to collapse," stressed the leader of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) on his Twitter account.

"While that is happening, (President Donald) Trump does not stop accusing Venezuela to distract the world from its own catastrophe. I am sure that the Venezuelan people will continue to stand firm," Morales said.

This week, the Venezuelan government revealed a terrorist plan orchestrated by the U.S. and Colombian governments, which aimed to murder senior Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolás Maduro.

Likewise, the Venezuelan head of state rejected the false accusations launched by the United States government that seek to link several government officials with alleged acts of drug trafficking and terrorism.

On the other hand, the National Movement of Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Venezuela-Cuba condemned this Sunday the accusations from the White House against the Venezuelan Government, while rejecting the repeated interference of President Donald Trump in the South American country.

"From the National Movement of Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Venezuela Cuba, we express our strongest condemnation of the policy of imperial aggression and interference by the government of Donald Trump in the execution of immoral and criminal sanctions against Venezuela," they said.

In a press release released by the movement, they stressed that the validity of the Trump administration's policy of aggression and interference, which includes coercive measures amid the global health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, adds to the U.S. strategy to carry out a bloody coup d'état in Venezuela.

Likewise, he urged the entire international network of solidarity with Cuba to demonstrate and mobilize world public opinion in support of President Maduro, while demanding the unconditional lifting of the blockade and restriction measures.

Like Morales, they also expressed that the recent attack by the United States against Venezuela is a way of diverting attention to the crisis due to the pandemic that the North American country is suffering, which is impacting the polls for this year's presidential elections.