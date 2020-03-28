Russia Calls to Lift 'Genocidal' Sanctions Against Venezuela

Zakharova noted that the U.S. arbitary sanctions are a weapon of genocide in Covid-19 times.

Russia's Foreing Minister Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Friday reiterated her country's call to lift the illegal economic sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela, which they consider as a "genocide tool" in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We will not tire of repeating our call to immediately cancel arbitrary unilateral sanctions that at the current juncture of the epidemic become almost a weapon of genocide," Zakharova said.

The official also stressed that her country will continue with international cooperation with the South American nation, especially now that it faces a public health emergency.

"Russia will continue to provide assistance to Venezuela, especially in the process of normalizing the health and epidemiological situation," Zakharova stressed.​​​​​​​



Imagine what would happen if @Twitter blocked the @CDC's account during the #coronavirus?



Complete outrage, right?



Well, that's what's happening in #Venezuela, where gov. departments have been silenced by Twitter! Access to health info is a #HumanRight!https://t.co/Yksr3uVges — CODEPINK (@codepink) March 27, 2020

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that the first batch of 10,000 kits to diagnose cases of Covid-19 infections was sent to Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, this week.

Regarding the US allegations Against Venezuelan government officials for alleged links to drug trafficking, Zakharova said they are "absurd" and that the US justice system is following "instructions to overthrow legitimate Venezuelan authorities."

For its part, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza thanked Russia for its support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and in denouncing the smear campaign against the country and President Nicolas Maduro.

"Russia, always in defense of International Law and the sovereignty of Venezuela, denounces the illegality of unilateral coercive measures," Arreaza said.​​​​​​​