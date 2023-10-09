Ethiopia: Cholera Outbreak Death Toll Rises to 300, WHO

The number of cholera deaths increased from 172 on July 12 to 300 as of Oct. 3 with a case fatality rate of 1.24 percent.

Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest situation update that an ongoing cholera outbreak in Ethiopia has claimed some 300 lives so far.

According to the organization's latest bulletin, the ongoing cholera outbreak, since August 27, 2022, has spread to 113 districts in 10 regions of Ethiopia.

The number of cholera deaths increased from 172 on July 12 to 300 as of Oct. 3 with a case fatality rate of 1.24 percent, according to the report.

The number of cholera cases also increased from 13,118 to 24,197 during the reported period.

The Oral Cholera Vaccination reactive campaign in Amhara has concluded. WHO supported the Ethiopian government in vaccinating over 1.86 million people across nine districts affected by the outbreak.



According to the report, the ongoing response interventions have managed to control the outbreak in the country. However, it expressed concern as some districts are seeing a re-emergence of cholera cases.

Official data shows that over 6 million people have so far been vaccinated with one dose of oral cholera vaccine across 54 districts in the country.



Ethiopia is responding to a cholera outbreak.



Here's what you should know on how to protect yourself from cholera



��Washing your hands regularly

��Using safe water

��Cooking food thoroughly

��Continuing to breastfeed

Getting vaccinated

Furthermore, the report noted the urgent need for durable solutions to address root causes of recurrent cholera outbreaks, which includes poor quality drinking water and open defecation.

It said fecal contamination of drinking water is the main source of cholera, with most cholera patients using unsafe drinking water.