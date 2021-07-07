Elsa Becomes Hurricane as It Approaches Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis informed that 33 Florida counties are in a state of emergency although there are no evacuation orders at this time.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that tropical storm Elsa has become a hurricane again as it approaches southwest of Tampa Bay, Florida.

"Elsa has sustained winds of 65 mph and is 50 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key and 70 miles west-northwest of Tampa while moving north at 14 mph," the NHC said in its 5 a.m. update, as reported by Orlando Sentinel.

Elsa will make landfall somewhere along the north coast in the morning and will be moving northward with a speed of 14 mph through Wednesday night. It will cross the southeastern U.S. territory on Thursday.

Winds & waves in Cedar Key Florida from ELSA! pic.twitter.com/fpxue2LHke — Jonathan Lee Riches (@R_I_C_H_E_S) July 7, 2021

In Florida, while a hurricane warning is active along the west coast between Egmont Key and Steinhatchee River, a "storm surge" warning has been issued for territories from Bonita Beach to Aucilla River.

Besides asking citizens to avoid road travel due to potential flooding, DeSantis advised people to remain aware of weather conditions in their area of residence.

In addition to wind scourge, the area in Elsa's path may experience sea level rise as a result of a combination of storm surge and tidal surge, flooding from rainfall, overflowing rivers, and tornadoes.

Elsa is not the first cyclone to make landfall in the U.S. this year. Previously, Claudette made landfall in Alabama and Danny did it in South Carolina.