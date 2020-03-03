Election Results Prove Israeli Society is Turning 'More Right'

"There are possibilities that Netanyahu would get back to rule Israel, indicating that the Israeli society is becoming more right."

The results of the Israeli parliamentary elections show that the Israeli society is turning "more right," said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during the weekly meeting of the Palestinian Authority cabinet in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The parliamentary elections were held in Israel on Monday for the third time in a year, where initial results showed that the Likud right-wing party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has earned about 36 seats in the parliament.

Meanwhile, his main rival Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White Party, has earned about 32 seats in the Israeli Knesset, or parliament, which consists of 120 members.

"There are possibilities that Netanyahu would get back to rule Israel, indicating that the Israeli society is becoming more right," said Ishtaye.

He added that "the assaults on the Palestinian people will be the program of a right government in Israel, and if there will be a coalition, it will annex Palestinian lands and continue its piracy on our tax revenue dues."