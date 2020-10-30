El Salvador: At Least Eight Dead in a Landslide

The Minister of Government Mario Durán declared a red alert in the area and the first damage assessment shows that the landslide, which had a scope of 3km, affected more than 130 houses and over 100 families.

At least eight people have died in a landslide on Tuesday following heavy rains in the city of Nejapa, El Salvador, as authorities estimate that 35 people remain missing, buried under the mud.

Los equipos de las instituciones de primera respuesta del Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil, trabajan sin descanso para remover escombros en la zona de impacto del deslave en Nejapa. pic.twitter.com/ltBUBMs8AM — Protección Civil de El Salvador (@PROCIVILSV) October 30, 2020

"Teams from the National Civil Protection System's first response institutions work tirelessly to remove debris in the landslide's impact zone in Nejapa."

The landslide occurred on Tuesday night at 23hr00 local time after heavy rains in the municipality reached 135.6mm. Los Angelitos, in Nejapa, is the hardest-hit community as the landslide ran over 4 kilometers.

The authorities reported that nine bodies had been found thus far, including three women and two children, although search and rescue works continue. Over 350 security personnel was allocated to the area to carry out the works.

The specialists explained that the landslide was caused by a flow of debris that runs through the drainage network of a nearby area called Cerro El Picacho.