El Salvador Decrees Red Alert Over Wildfires

On Monday, El Salvador’s Civil Protection Director Juan Bidegain declared a national red alert before the threat of wildfires, which have increased by 238.9 percent so far this year.

The risk of fires increased due to weather systems that generated gusts of wind up to 50 km/h in northern mountainous strips and the flammable dry vegetation, which spreads the flames quickly.

The Civil Protection Directorate organized four brigades of 26 firefighters each to work in the extinguishment and prevention of fires, which affected 2.958 hectares of forest between Jan. 1 and Feb. 20.

The brigades’ prevention measures comprise diagnosing and monitoring possible fire risk areas, guaranteeing that each town has enough resources to extinguish fires and that citizens know how to act in these cases.

Dpartmental Civil Protection Commissions will respond to the call of the Municipal Commission of their jurisdiction when they do not have enough resources to fight wildfires. "Citizens who detect a firing attempt must inform the authorities as soon as possible," Bidegain recalled, stressing that it is forbidden to make bonfires, throw lit cigarette butts, and burn garbage in forests and protected natural areas. He also noted that agricultural burning will be prohibited during this emergency and that competent authorities will prosecute citizens disobeying this measure.