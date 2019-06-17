Egypt's Former President Morsi Dies in Court: State TV

It said Morsi had fainted after a court session and died afterward.

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.

Morsi, who was democratically elected after the popular ouster of Hosni Mubarak, was toppled by the military led by coup leader and current President Abdul-Fattah el-Sissi in 2013 after protests against his rule.

State television said Morsi, who was 67, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip that is under blockade by the current Egyptian government and Israel.