News > Egypt

Egypt's Former President Morsi Dies in Court: State TV
  Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars in this file photo.

    Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars in this file photo. | Photo: Reuters

Published 17 June 2019
It said Morsi had fainted after a court session and died afterward.

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.

Morsi, who was democratically elected after the popular ouster of Hosni Mubarak, was toppled by the military led by coup leader and current President Abdul-Fattah el-Sissi in 2013 after protests against his rule. 

State television said Morsi, who was 67, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip that is under blockade by the current Egyptian government and Israel. 

Reuters
by teleSUR / MH
