Egypt Won’t Accept Anything Against Palestinian Wishes: al-Sisi

The Washington-led "peace plan" envisages an expansion of Gaza into parts of northern Sinai, under Egyptian control.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday that his country would not accept anything undesired by the Palestinians referring to the unannounced United States (U.S) so-called “deal of the century.”

The initiative, led by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and White House adviser, is a unilateral proposed peace deal. The draft outlines a plan for a two-state solution which includes the creation of “New Palestine.”

It also envisages an expansion of Gaza into parts of northern Sinai, under Egyptian control, Palestinian officials have told Reuters.

“You are asking what’s the story and what does Sisi have in mind, and will he give up anything to anyone,” al-Sisi said dismissing the alleged reports that Egypt would make concessions in the Sinai peninsula to be part of the deal, ironically asking the reporters "why" would he accept that.

According to a leaked version of the plan, the proposed new Palestine will not be allowed to have an army, share Jerusalem as the capital of both countries and all the illegal settlements in West Bank will be part of Israel.

Palestinians would be left with a smaller share of the West Bank and some areas on the outskirts of Jerusalem and no control over their borders. Western and Arab sources confirmed the outline of the plan.

Kushner is currently touring the Middle East to muster support for his plan. On Thursday, King Abdullah II of Jordan told the White House adviser that the only solution is with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with 1967 borders, and East Jerusalem as its capital.

The deal has also been rejected by the Islamic Resistance Movement, known as Hamas. The PLO has dismissed the Kushner effort as an attempt to bribe Palestinians into accepting Israeli occupation of the West Bank, a prelude to Israel annexing about half their territory and leaving them with scattered cantons. Or as Hanan Ashrawi, a PLO leader tweeted the Kushner plan is just “a handout to make our captivity palatable”.

After several postponements, its economic components are planned to be presented at a “Peace for Prosperity” workshop in June in Bahrain. The United Nations earlier on Friday said it would not be taking part in that meeting.