News > Egypt

Egypt Urges Rich Countries To Fulfill Climate Financing Pledge

    Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at COP26. | Photo: Twitter/@DailyNewsEgypt

Published 1 November 2021 (1 hours 15 minutes ago)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that developed countries must fulfill their long-standing pledges to provide 100 billion U.S. dollars per year to developing countries to face climate change.

"We are concerned about the gap between the available funding and the actual needs of developing countries as well as the obstacles that our countries face to have access to it," Sisi said during his speech at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) which is being held in Glasgow from Monday to Tuesday.

"Developing countries' implementation of their commitments to address climate change is conditioned by the amount of support they receive," Sisi stressed.

He noted that Egypt had initiated serious steps to apply a sustainable development model. "This model is aimed at lifting the share of government-funded green projects to 50 percent by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030," Sisi said.

Sisi said the African continent faces the most damaging repercussions and economic, social, security, and political consequences of the climate change crisis.

Therefore, Egypt calls for the need to provide the African continent with special treatment, especially within the framework of implementing the Paris Agreement, given the severe conditions and challenges.

"I am confident that our summit's deliberations and outcomes will convey our political commitment to facing climate change and adapting to its negative impacts," he said.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/les-MS
