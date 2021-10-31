Activists March to Glasgow To Urge Solutions for Climate Change

Environment activists came from Spain, Belgium, and Scotland. They marched with slogans such as "Facts now", "Deeds not words" and "Enough fossil fuels."

Activists gathered in Glasgow to urge world leaders to take action on climate change in the framework of the COP26 Climate Conference.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) opened on Sunday as an effort to tackle global warming in the upcoming years.

The goal of limiting global warming to about 1.5ºC was established six years ago in the Paris Agreement (COP21). Recent projections estimate that the world is heading to almost double the figure (+2.7ºC).

BREAKING: Youth Delegates disrupt #Cop26 president Alok Sharma's speech! #StopCambo



Today at the closing ceremony of #COY16, youth delegates called out the hypocrisy of @AlokSharma_RDG, who is still supporting development of new oil fields in the North Sea. @FoEScot @YFoES pic.twitter.com/POEwKzflb3 — StopCambo (@StopCambo) October 30, 2021

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released a report warning that the years 2015 to 2021 are likely to be the warmest on record to date.

"We expect more ambitious measures, that our political leaders are aware of the urgency of the situation, because our children, our grandchildren, risk living in a much more complicated world, which is going to suffer serious climate disruption," activist Dirk Van Esbroeck said.

According to Police Scotland, some 10,000 officers from across the UK will be deployed each day during COP26, representing the largest police operation ever undertaken in Scotland.