News > Ecuador

New Prison Riot in Ecuador

Published 24 February 2021 (2 hours 43 minutes ago)
Reports place the disturbance in the city of Guayaquil at the Litoral Penitentiary

The General Commander of the National Police, Patricio Carrillo, said via twitter "Faced with the aggressiveness and irrationality of criminal groups, the police will enter once again with the necessary rational force."

The riot was also confirmed by National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty. Currently, police are taking action to calm the situation. 

This new jail riot follows a massive riot the day before, which left 79 people dead. According to the initial investigations, the riots were sparked by a power struggle within the prisons after the murder in December of Jorge Luis Zambrano, alias "Rasquina," leader of the so-called "Los Choneros" gang, which is considered highly dangerous.

by teleSUR/MS
