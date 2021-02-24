New Prison Riot in Ecuador

Reports place the disturbance in the city of Guayaquil at the Litoral Penitentiary

The General Commander of the National Police, Patricio Carrillo, said via twitter "Faced with the aggressiveness and irrationality of criminal groups, the police will enter once again with the necessary rational force."

Este momento nuevamente reportan desmanes en el centro penitenciario en Guayaquil, con la desventaja evidente frente a la agresividad e irracionalidad de los grupos delictivos, la policía ingresará otra vez con la fuerza racional necesaria, Dios proteja nuestro personal. — Patricio Carrillo (@CarrilloRosero) February 25, 2021

The riot was also confirmed by National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty. Currently, police are taking action to calm the situation.

This new jail riot follows a massive riot the day before, which left 79 people dead. According to the initial investigations, the riots were sparked by a power struggle within the prisons after the murder in December of Jorge Luis Zambrano, alias "Rasquina," leader of the so-called "Los Choneros" gang, which is considered highly dangerous.