Ecuador

Powerful Earthquake Felt in Northern Ecuador
    Province of Esmeraldas, starting point of the earthquake | Photo: Twitter/@IGecuador

Published 16 March 2020 (3 hours 39 minutes ago)
The Ecuadorian Geophysics Institute affirms the seism was not capable of generating a tsunami.

An earthquake of 5.13 on the Ritcher Scale was recorded on Sunday night in Ecuador. The event, which left no material damage or victims, had its epicenter in the northern province of Esmeraldas.  

As the Ecuadorian Geophysics Institute reported, the earthquake was perceptible at 22:53 local time, with a depth of 9.26 kilometers and 28.52 kilometers from San Lorenzo, close to the coastal community of Velez and Colombia´s border. The institution affirms the seism was not capable of generating a tsunami.

Lenin Moreno, Ecuador’s President, published on his official Twitter that his administration is evaluating possible damages.

"We are verifying possible effects of the earthquake registered tonight in the province of Esmeraldas. We are watching over the safety of every citizen of the country, at all times and without rest! Let's keep calm and go to official information," Moreno said.

 The  National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador in a communication on its Twitter Profile, requested calm to the citizens and to be prepared for an emergency with a supply backpack. 

According to the testimony of residents and several users on social media, the seism was also perceptible in other Ecuadorean provinces as Manabí, Carchi y Pichincha. As the collected descriptions affirm, it was strong and lasting. 

