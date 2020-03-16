Powerful Earthquake Felt in Northern Ecuador

An earthquake of 5.13 on the Ritcher Scale was recorded on Sunday night in Ecuador. The event, which left no material damage or victims, had its epicenter in the northern province of Esmeraldas.

As the Ecuadorian Geophysics Institute reported, the earthquake was perceptible at 22:53 local time, with a depth of 9.26 kilometers and 28.52 kilometers from San Lorenzo, close to the coastal community of Velez and Colombia´s border. The institution affirms the seism was not capable of generating a tsunami.

Lenin Moreno, Ecuador’s President, published on his official Twitter that his administration is evaluating possible damages.

"We are verifying possible effects of the earthquake registered tonight in the province of Esmeraldas. We are watching over the safety of every citizen of the country, at all times and without rest! Let's keep calm and go to official information," Moreno said.

Mediante @Riesgos_Ec estamos verificando posibles afectaciones ante el #Sismo registrado esta noche en la provincia de Esmeraldas. ¡Velamos por la seguridad de cada ciudadano de la patria, en todo momento y sin descanso!

Mantengamos la calma y acudamos a información oficial. https://t.co/lFYG6uhr6Z — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) March 16, 2020

The National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador in a communication on its Twitter Profile, requested calm to the citizens and to be prepared for an emergency with a supply backpack.

According to the testimony of residents and several users on social media, the seism was also perceptible in other Ecuadorean provinces as Manabí, Carchi y Pichincha. As the collected descriptions affirm, it was strong and lasting.