Ecuadorian Court Suspends Environmental Consultations on Mining

"...a step to stop the penetration of mining companies in native peoples' territories..."

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador decided to provisionally suspend the decree to carry out environmental consultations in areas of mining interest, after admitting the lawsuit of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) against the consultative process.

Conaie celebrated the decision of the Constitutional Court and assured that this is a step to stop the penetration of mining companies in native peoples' territories.

Conaie filed a request for precautionary measures on June 13 against Decree 754, issued in May 2023 by President Guillermo Lasso.

The @CorteConstEcu suspends the application of the #Decree754 of @LassoGuillermo. This is a victory for the social struggle and the unity of the peoples. Our territory, our right, our decision!

That regulation regulates the environmental project regulates environmental queries and productive projects in communities in the project influence area.

The temporary suspension implies for companies, as the miners, delaying constructions and projects until the legal vacuum is resolved.

#ATENCIÓN Tras varias semanas de RESISTENCIA la@CorteConstEcu suspendió el #Decreto754



Los pueblos en resistencia seguiremos en lucha hasta derogar el 754 y liberar nuestros territorios de la amenaza minera



Comunicado completo: https://t.co/ttDSGwvcbn… https://t.co/f85abHgY8G — CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador) August 2, 2023

#ATTENTION After several weeks of RESISTANCE the @CorteConstEcu suspended the #Decree754 The peoples in resistance will continue to fight until the repeal of 754 and free our territories from the mining threat

The Constitutional Court considered timid, imminent and potentially harmful application of the application of consultations, established in the contested decree impugned.

In its decision it underlined the seriousness of the damage that could be caused by carrying out consultation processes based on a norm that, according to Conaie, "would not have been consulted, that the Government would seek to impose by force and that does not observe constitutional standards and international instruments".

AMBIENTE|



Comuneros de Las Naves y Sigchos rechazan la minería en sus territorios y el #Decreto754 pic.twitter.com/eZ6YlMreKt — Wambra Medio Comunitarioᅠ (@wambraEc) August 1, 2023

Community members of Las Naves and Sigchos reject mining in their territories and the #Decree754

For the indigenous movement, the challenged decree violated the rights of the communities to prior consultation, to participation in decisions, to regulatory adequacy, to justice and to the rule of law.

The Government's environmental consultation had generated resistance in indigenous areas such as the Andean areas of Las Naves and Sigchos, where the Government intends to grant mining concessions.