18 Prisoners Killed in Ecuador Prison Clashes

The number of prisoners killed in armed clashes since last Saturday in Guayas Prison No. 1, in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, increased to 18, according to the Attorney General's Office (FGE).

"So far, 18 prisoners have been confirmed dead, following the clashes registered since Saturday in the Penitenciaría del Litoral, in Guayaquil. In addition, 11 people (including a policeman) were injured," the FGE said via Twitter.

The institution said that once the National Police and the Armed Forces took control of the prison facilities, they proceeded with the removal of bodies and the collection of evidence.

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 2,700 members of the Police and Armed Forces participated in the operation to take control of the prison.

The twee reads, "Guayas: Household appliances, mobile terminals, tools and other various types of items are removed from the cells in the pavilions of the Penitenciaría del Litoral; the control of weapons, ammunition, explosives and prohibited objects continues."

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso informed this Tuesday via Twitter that the National Police and the Armed Forces retook control of the penitentiary center, after initiating an intervention in the early hours of the morning based on the decree that declared a state of exception in all Ecuadorian prisons.

The state of exception is in force since Tuesday for 60 days in the 36 prisons of the South American country due to the situation of violence inside the Penitenciaría del Litoral with repercussions in other prisons.

The presidential decree declaring the state of emergency in the national penitentiary system indicates that the massacre involved two of the criminal gangs fighting for internal control of Ecuadorian prisons, "Los Tiguerones" and "Los Lobos," which broke a truce a few weeks ago.