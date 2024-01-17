Ecuador: More than 1,900 Arrested during Internal Armed Conflict

Police reported this morning the raid of a house in a residential area in the east of Quito, where 75 long arms, 33 short arms and numerous ammunition were seized.

The Ecuadorian government announced Wednesday that a total of 1,975 people have been detained in the South American country in the first eight days of the declaration of an "internal armed conflict" against organized crime.

Police and military operations carried out in the national territory have led to the arrest of 158 people for alleged terrorism, according to the latest balance sheet released by the Government.

Thirty-two persons deprived of their freedom have been recaptured.

The balance also indicated that between January 9 and 17, five presumed members of the 22 gangs declared as terrorist groups and belligerent non-state actors have been killed.

The government said two policemen were killed in the operations and eleven others were freed from several kidnappings apparently carried out by these mafias.

En #ElOro, #Esmeraldas y #Cotopaxi, continuamos realizando controles en diferentes puntos estratégicos, con el objetivo de precautelar la seguridad y evitar actos terroristas.#CompromisoInquebrantable pic.twitter.com/ZNdGHOWwPK — Policía Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) January 17, 2024

The tweet reads, "In ElOro, Esmeraldas and Cotopaxi, we continue to carry out controls at different strategic points, with the objective of safeguarding security and avoiding terrorist acts."

Also, 728 firearms, 736 bladed weapons, 41 weapons feeders, nearly 21,200 bullets and 521 explosives have been seized. Ecuadorian law enforcement agencies have also seized more than 6 tons of drugs and nearly 6,000 dollars in cash in 20,849 operations, 55 of them against terrorist groups.

The police reported this morning the raid of a house in a residential area in the east of Quito where 75 long arms, 33 short arms and numerous ammunitions were seized.

According to the governmental balance, in the eight days of "internal armed conflict" there were thirteen attacks to public and private infrastructures and twelve to police establishments.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared last Tuesday an internal armed conflict in the country due to a wave of attacks and violent actions attributed to organized crime.