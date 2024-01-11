Ecuador: 178 Members of Prison Service Held in Jails, SNAI

Actions are being carried out to reestablish prison order in the prisons of the provinces of Santo Domingo and Esmeraldas.

A total of 178 members of the penitentiary service are being held in seven prisons in Ecuador, according to the National Service of Integral Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders of Ecuador (SNAI).

SNAI said that 158 Penitentiary Security Agents (ASP), and 20 members of the administrative staff on duty are being held in El Oro No.1, Cotopaxi No.1, Loja No.1, Azuay No.1, Tungurahua No.1, Cañar No.2 and Esmeraldas No.2.

It also stated that the National Police and the Armed Forces are working for the release of the kidnapped, while reiterating its commitment to security, rehabilitation and respect for the rights of the country's prison system.

�� #URGENTE| 178 funcionarios penitenciarios permanecen retenidos en 7 cárceles del país: El Oro, Latacunga, Loja, Cuenca, Tungurahua, Cañar y Esmeraldas. 158 son guías y 20 son personal administrativo, según confirma el @SNAI_Ec. (⬇️Sigue)



Además, se reportaron algunas… pic.twitter.com/Uhqpv8wNLV — Ecuador Chequea (@ECUADORCHEQUEA) January 11, 2024

According to the agency, there were disturbances by inmates during the night of January 10, in prison No. 1 in the province of El Oro.

In addition, three fugitive inmates were found in prison No. 1 of Santo Domingo province, after the count carried out on Wednesday night, so the corresponding inter-institutional operations were mobilized and the search continues.

Meanwhile, in Esmeraldas prison No.1, a group of inmates shot at Armed Forces personnel who were outside in the early hours of the morning. Army personnel intervened in order to control the situation.

The South American country has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years, which reached an unprecedented escalation in the last few days.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared on Wednesday that the country is in a state of war as some 22 groups identified as terrorists have carried out bombings, armed attacks, vehicle incineration, kidnappings of police officers and prison riots.