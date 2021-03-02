Ecuador: Legislature Calls for Sacking Top Officials Over Riots

Ecuador's parliament considers that the government should also dismiss the heads of prisons and the rehabilitation system.

Ecuador's National Assembly on Monday demanded the country's president, Lenin Moreno, to dismiss the Minister of Government, the head of prisons and the rehabilitation system, as responsible for the prison crisis that broke out last February 23 and left at least 79 inmates dead.

The assembly approved the agreement with 84 votes in favor, one against and 34 abstentions, with which the plenary of the assembly demanded the "immediate dismissal" of the Minister of Government (Interior), Patricio Pazmiño; the director of the National Service of Integral Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), Edmundo Moncayo; and Johana Pesántez, president of the Technical Agency of Social Rehabilitation.

According to the legislators, these officials would be responsible for the events that occurred in four prisons in the country, resulting in 79 inmates killed and 19 wounded in events attributed to quarrels between rival gangs, according to the authorities.

Likewise, the parliament demanded Moreno the "immediate adoption of measures that guarantee the prevention, maintenance, control, and reestablishment of order and security in prisons," according to a press release from the National Assembly.

Con 84 votos, el #PlenoVirtual aprueba el proyecto de resolución con cinco artículos, entre los que consta el pedido al Ejecutivo para la destitución de los titulares del @MinGobiernoEc, @PoliciaEcuador y @SNAI_Ec. #CrisisCarcelariaEcuador pic.twitter.com/NKtd13sYBL — Asamblea Nacional (@AsambleaEcuador) March 1, 2021

"With 84 votes, the Virtual Plenary approves the draft resolution with five articles, including the request to the Executive for the dismissal of the heads of the @MinGobiernoEc, @PoliciaEcuador and @SNAI_Ec. #EcuadorPrisonCrisis"

In this sense, the parliament demanded: "an efficient management and administration of the centers of deprivation of liberty; the design and execution of processes of rehabilitation and social reinsertion of the persons deprived of liberty, which guarantee their rights" and that, in this sense, a "state of exception" be decreed in the prisons of the country.

The resolution was promoted by legislator Rodrigo Collahuazo, who also anticipates the initiation of a political trial to dismiss the officials for "non-compliance of their functions within the framework of citizen security."

In short, the document requests the Government to order the Ministry of Economy the "immediate delivery of economic resources to solve the serious crisis of the social rehabilitation system, as well as to analyze and speed up the requests for humanitarian pardon."