Ecuador: Intl. Support Asked for Dialogue With Strike Leaders

"Technical support was requested to international organizations so that they can accompany the eventual dialogue tables," according to Ecuador's Human Rights Secretariat.

Since June 13, an indefinite national strike led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) has been underway in the country, demanding that the government of Guillermo Lasso respond to a set of petitions based on ten demands.

The Human Rights Secretariat of Ecuador informed that assistance of international organizations had been requested to establish eventual dialogue tables between the government and the leaders of the indefinite national strike.

The Secretary of Human Rights, Paola Flores, said on her official Twitter account that the request would meet the highest standards of respect and dignity for participants as it seeks to safeguard the rights of all people within the context of social protest.

Flores did not reveal the organizations to which the petition was sent, but she did say that dialogue is essential to reach a definitive peace. According to the official, the government seeks greater democracy, greater freedoms, avoiding disturbances, and working in peace.

#URGENTE: Paola Flores, Secretaria de Derechos Humanos, hace un llamado al diálogo para mantener una convivencia de paz. Señala que solicitó a organismos internacionales asistencia para precautelar los derechos de todos durante la protesta social. #ParoNacionalEc2022 pic.twitter.com/nHctVOm0pO — Ecuador Chequea (@ECUADORCHEQUEA) June 21, 2022

Today marks nine days since the beginning of the indefinite national strike on June 13. Several social sectors, including farmers, students, workers and transport workers, have joined the strike called by CONAIE.

CONAIE's ten demands include freezing fuel prices, adopting an agricultural subsidy and not signing free trade agreements that destroy national production.

The confederation denounces the government's reluctance to engage in dialogue and its intention to end the mobilizations utilizing "lethal force and bullets."

Ecuador's Minister of Defense, Luis Lara, said this June 21 that the country's democracy is at risk due to the protests, warning that the Armed Forces will not allow the constitutional order to be broken.