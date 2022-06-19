Attack Against Indigenous Leader in Ecuador Denounced

According to Conaie, these events occurred when the Executive led by Guillermo Lasso has decreed a state of emergency, intensifying the repression against protesters.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) denounced this Saturday that the president of his organization, Leonidas Iza Salazar, suffered an attack when he was parking his vehicle, and that the indigenous leader was unharmed.

"They shot at the organization's vehicle in which our president Leonidas Iza is traveling, hitting the front window while he was parked, he is fine," reported the indigenous organization of Ecuador.

According to Conaie, these events occurred when the Executive led by Guillermo Lasso has decreed a state of emergency, intensifying the repression against protesters, "we alert about this event, in the context of the state of emergency and the belligerent attitude of the Government," they said.

It should be recalled that last June 15, the president of the Conaie was released after being imprisoned for 24 hours in the province of Cotopaxi (center), where he joined the protest organized by the indigenous organization and other popular sectors to reject the neoliberal measures of the Government of Guillermo Lasso.

��Disparan al vehículo de nuestra organización en el que se desplaza nuestro Pdte. @LeonidasIzaSal1, impactando en la ventana delantera mientras estaba estacionado, él se encuentra bien. Alertamos esto en el marco del de estado de excepción y la actitud beligerante del Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/RDMEjEqNRK — CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador) June 18, 2022

They shot at our organization's vehicle in which our President was traveling.

@LeonidasIzaSal1, hitting the front window while parked, he's okay. We alert about this event in the framework of the state of emergency and the belligerent attitude of the Government.

Leonidas Iza Salazar was accused by the Ecuadorian Police and the Ministry of Interior of allegedly inciting the resurgence of violence, while indigenous sectors rejected the statements and pressured for the release of the Conaie president.

However, despite the fact that Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency, Conaie ratified that it will continue with the national strike in order to get the attention of the Executive and put an end to the neoliberal policies that affect the wellbeing of the people.