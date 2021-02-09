Ecuador's Right-Wing Candidate Lasso Not Giving up Yet

The two most voted presidential candidates during the first round will go to the ballot on Apr. 11, 2021.

Ecuador's right-wing presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso on Monday asked his voters to wait until the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaims the scrutiny's official results to define leftist candidate Andres Arauz's rival.

"I will wait for CNE official results and I will accept them even if it is a defeat that keeps me out from the run-off," Lasso stated.

According to the CNE, with 99.27 percent of the tally sheets processed, Arauz goes first with 32.07 percent of the votes, Pachakutik Party's candidate Yaku Perez is second with 20.1 percent, and Lasso is third with 19.49 percent.

These preliminary results are not accurate enough to assure who will be the second most voted candidate to compete with Arauz during the run-off.



Controversy has arisen due to the narrow difference between Perez and Lasso, who represents the Creating Opportunities (CREO) party.

Previously, Perez asked for the review of all votes, suspecting an attempt of fraud against him. The right-wing candidate did not like his idea.

Instead, Lasso suggested reviewing only about 3,870 sheets whose data should be checked.

Over 13 million Ecuadorians were called up to vote in the Feb. 7 elections to choose their president, vice president, 137 members of the National Assembly, and five members of the Andean Parliament.

