Ecuador: Ex-Health Minister Fled to the US Upon Quitting Office

Juan Carlos Zevallos left his country without being accountable to the judicial authorities.

Ecuador's former Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos this weekend fled the country towards the U.S. shortly after resigning from office over an irregular vaccination scandal.

Local outlets, which released images of Zevallos' alleged arrival at Miami International Airport, assured he escaped despite having five complaints against him.

"The Attorney General's Office should have acted quickly to prevent an escape," Ecuador's Popular Legal Action Representative Santiago Machuca stated and added that the Institution could have placed legal restrictions against Zevallos.

"Neither his resignation nor his departure from the country will stop a possible criminal prosecution. If Justice authorities find sufficient elements, they could request a hearing against Zevallos," Machuca said.

