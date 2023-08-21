Ecuador: Citizen Revolution is the Biggest Parliamentary Caucus

Former President Rafael Correa's party secured 39.3 percent of the seats in the upcoming National Assembly.

Until 6:30 AM local time on Monday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) had tallied 91 percent of the votes cast in the Ecuadorian legislative elections that took place on Sunday.

The Citizen Revolution, a party led by former President Rafael Correa, secured 39.3 percent of the seats in the upcoming National Assembly, which will remain in session until May 2025.

Meanwhile, the Build Up movement (Construye) garnered 20.66 percent of the ballots, and the ADN-PID-Mover alliance captured 14.67 percent.

On the other hand, the Social Christian Party (PSC) received 11.83 percent of the votes, the Actuemos-Avanza-Suma alliance gained 4.53 percent, and the Patriotic Society 3.17 percent.

��A historic victory for Ecuador and for the Planet! Yes to Yasuní! ������



The Popular Consultation was achieved in favor of keeping oil underground while preserving indigenous peoples and biodiversity#YestoYasuni #EcuadorDecidioSiALaVida #LaDeudaEsConLosPueblosYLaNaturaleza pic.twitter.com/AsGu4lSvMH — Debt for Climate (@DebtforClimate) August 21, 2023

Finally, the remaining votes are distributed among alliances formed by organizations such as Popular Unity, Socialist Party, Democracy Yes!, Total Renovation, and Friend Movement.

On Monday, CNE authorities also reported that they had finished counting 92.3 percent of the votes cast in the presidential elections.

In terms of that percentage, Citizen Revolución's presidential candidate, Luisa Gonzalez, received 33.2 percent of the votes, while businessman Daniel Noboa obtained 23.6 percent. As no presidential candidate secured an absolute majority, a runoff will take place on Oct. 15.