Luisa González Is Ecuador’s Most Voted Presidential Candidate

The candidate of the Citizen Revolution Movement (left), Luisa Gonzalez, leads the results of the early elections held in Ecuador this Sunday, August 20, according to figures of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

With 43.92% of the valid processed votes, the candidate of the party led by former president Rafael Correa concentrated 33.44% of the preferences among voters, followed by the 24.31% of the standard bearer of National Democratic Action, Daniel Noboa, of the center-right.

Gonzalez, a supporter of former President Rafael Correa, spoke about the results obtained in the elections: "We want to thank, firstly, all the militancy of the Citizen Revolution, secondly, all the candidates to the Assembly and thirdly, all the citizens of this beautiful country. Our gratitude and our applause is for the Ecuadorian people".

In case the trend remains in similar proportions, the two most favored candidates to the presidency of Ecuador would be forced to go to a second round.

#EcuadorDecides | Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa will compete for the presidency of Ecuador in the second round on October 15. pic.twitter.com/u1thsCg0S4 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 21, 2023

Ecuador renews its executive power in advance after the current president, Guillermo Lasso, determined the so-called cross death, which implies the dissolution of the National Assembly and the celebration of early elections, a political exercise he determined in view of an impeachment attempt against him.

According to the candidate of the Citizen Revolution Movement, the election day mobilized Ecuadorians, in spite of the fear due to the wave of violence the country is experiencing: "This brave Ecuador, this Ecuador with a feeling of homeland, mobilized, broke fear and voted for a woman... It is the first time that a woman obtains such a high percentage in the first round".

The candidate, who addressed her militancy, promised peace, work and security.