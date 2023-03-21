Erdogan Officially Files Candidacy For Presidential Election

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run for re-election for a third five-year term.

Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially filed with the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) the application for registration as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections to be held on May 14.

Erdogan's main competitor is the chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

18 politicians have expressed their intention to run for the highest state office, while the current President will seek re-election for a third five-year term.



Erdogan is the sole candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party, which form an alliance.

Cumhurbaşkanımız ve Genel Başkanımız Sn. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın 14 Mayıs’ta gerçekleşecek Cumhurbaşkanlığı Seçimi’nde Cumhur İttifakı’nın Cumhurbaşkanı Adayı olması için AK Parti ve MHP heyetleri tarafından YSK’ya başvuru dilekçesi iletildi.



Next May 14 is the date set for the Türkiye presidential elections, which will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary elections.

Five years ago, on June 24, Erdogan reached more than half of the votes (52.6 percent) winning the last presidential elections in Türkiye.