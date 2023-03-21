    • Live
Erdogan Officially Files Candidacy For Presidential Election

  • Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mar. 21, 2023.

    Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mar. 21, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@omeonga28

Published 21 March 2023
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run for re-election for a third five-year term.
 

Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially filed with the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) the application for registration as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections to be held on May 14.

Erdogan's main competitor is the chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.  

18 politicians have expressed their intention to run for the highest state office, while the current President will seek re-election for a third five-year term.
 
Erdogan is the sole candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party, which form an alliance.

Our President and Chairman, Mr. A petition was sent to the YSK by the AK Party and MHP delegations for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to be the Presidential Candidate of the People's Alliance in the Presidential Election to be held on May 14. Good luck to our nation.

Next May 14 is the date set for the Türkiye presidential elections, which will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary elections.

Five years ago, on June 24, Erdogan reached more than half of the votes (52.6 percent) winning the last presidential elections in Türkiye.

