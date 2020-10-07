EU Congress Opposes Mercosur Deal Over Bolsonaro's Green Policy

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro fosters economic policies that run counter to the Paris Agreement's commitments.

European Union (EU) Parliament on Wednesday symbolically rejected the EU-South Common Market (Mercosur) free trade agreement over the climate policies of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

EU lawmakers stressed out their deep concerns about Bolsonaro's policies, which run counter to the commitments of the Paris Agreement.

"The Latin American president is not doing enough to fight global warming and protect biodiversity," the Parliament stated.

This is the first time the Parliament has opposed the agreement that seeks to diversify the European economy's supplies.

Jair Bolsonaro doesn't care about the environment and will do anything as long as it guarantees profits. Interlagos is perfectly alright F1!!!#BrazilSaysNoToDeforestation https://t.co/YGNGDalNqn — AWOL (@Bourbaki23) October 7, 2020

On Wednesday, the European Parliament voted for the EU to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 60 percent by 2030, which Brazil is not willing to comply with.

"That is also why the EU-Mercosur agreement cannot be ratified," French lawmaker Marie-Pierre Vedrenne said.

Last week, France announced that it did not support the EU-Mercosur agreement because of the risk of Amazon deforestation.

"Our concerns are now shared by the EU Parliament, which came with the same conclusion today," France's Foreign Trade Vice-Minister Franck Riester tweeted.