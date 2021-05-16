France Hits Target of 20 Million First COVID-19 Vaccinations

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Sunday informed his country has administered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 20 million people, reaching its target days ahead of the reopening of catering businesses and cultural venues.

"This is a very important moment for our country. We are getting closer to the end of the crisis,” Castex said and assured that the 20 million vaccinated people represent about 30 percent of the French population.

"The next target is 30 million first doses. It is within our reach," he added during a visit to the mass vaccination site at the Porte de Versailles Conference Center in Paris.

Hospital admissions continued to decline this weekend. On Saturday, over 22,900 patients were hospitalized, 456 less than the previous day.

According to our latest data, 30% of the population of high-income countries have received a vaccination to protect them from COVID.



In low income countries only 0.35% of people did.



All our COVID Vaccinations data → https://t.co/cMpTPb4B41 — Our World in Data (@OurWorldInData) May 14, 2021