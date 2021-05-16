France Hits Target of 20 Million First COVID-19 Vaccinations

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Sunday informed his country has administered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 20 million people, reaching its target days ahead of the reopening of catering businesses and cultural venues.
RELATED:
France Imposes Partial Lockdown To Halt COVID-19
"This is a very important moment for our country. We are getting closer to the end of the crisis,” Castex said and assured that the 20 million vaccinated people represent about 30 percent of the French population.
"The next target is 30 million first doses. It is within our reach," he added during a visit to the mass vaccination site at the Porte de Versailles Conference Center in Paris.
Hospital admissions continued to decline this weekend. On Saturday, over 22,900 patients were hospitalized, 456 less than the previous day.
According to health authorities, the number of intensive care patients also fell by 81 to 4,271. The negative trend continues for the second week in a row.
France, which has reported 5.86 million COVID-19 cases since 2021, is considering advancing the vaccination of people over 18 years old, scheduled for June 15.
As of May 19, non-essential shops will reopen. Restaurants and cafes will resume their services on terraces with a maximum of six people per table, while museums, theatres, cinemas, and sports facilities will reopen with a limit of 800 people indoors and 1,000 persons outdoors.