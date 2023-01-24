EU Grants 500 Million Euros More Military Aid to Ukraine

On Monday, the EU foreign affairs ministers also discussed the situation in Iran, reaching an agreement on a fourth package of sanctions.

On Monday, the European Union (EU) foreign affairs ministers agreed that military assistance to Ukraine be topped up by a further 500 million euros (US$543 million).

"This is the seventh package of military aid for Ukraine," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, adding that training for the country's military worth 45 million euros has also been agreed.

This brings the total amount of military financial aid to Ukraine financed through the European Peace Facility to 3.6 billion euros. Meanwhile, total EU support for the country is now approaching 50 billion euros, making the EU the leading provider of aid to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine does not help resolve the conflict but prolongs the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

MEP's + #EU want a Tribunal on Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, but don't want a Tribunal for Peace - Zelensky should be at negotiating table, but instead tours the world selling his forever #NATO War, as Ukraine is destroyed + conscripted Ukrainians die in their thousands... pic.twitter.com/khLspliB1O — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) January 19, 2023

On Monday, the EU foreign affairs ministers also discussed the situation in Iran, reaching an agreement on a fourth package of sanctions on 37 Iranian officials, high-level figures and organizations. These include units of the powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Among the persons subject to sanctions are representatives of the government and Iranian parliament, important political and media figures, and high-ranking members of the Iranian security forces.

However, Borrell said that Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps could not be listed as a terrorist group without a court decision.